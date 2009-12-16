Ideare casa
Pavimenti & rivestimenti – Ristrutturare casa

Pavimenti & rivestimenti – Ristrutturare casa

Le prime scelte di stile per la casa, da definire per tempo. Perché i pavimenti, siano in legno, ceramica o altro, hanno caratteristiche e spessori diversi. Che incidono su muratura e idraulica.

Una casa può cambiare faccia anche semplicemente con un pavimento nuovo. E’ importante che sia scelto all’inizio e non alla fine dei lavori perché, secondo il tipo, saranno decisi gli spessori dei sottofondi e la posizione di porte e finestre. Alcuni pavimenti hanno bisogno di altri spessori (6/6 cm): le lastre di cemento, le piastrelle di graniglia o alcuni parquet prefiniti pronti da posare, le pietre e i marmi già tagliati in lastre, le ceramiche e i grés, richiedono spessori minori (1 a 2,5 cm). Alcuni pavimenti (come i marmi e i grés e, in generale, i pavimenti duri) sono adatti al riscaldamento con serpentine sotto; altri lo sono meno, come il parquet: il legno è un isolante naturale molto efficace e quindi non permette al calore delle serpentine di diffondersi; inoltre soffre le variazioni di temperatura, si contrae e si dilata.

Qualsiasi sia il materiale scelto, per un buon risultato è importante la posa in opera. Per piastrelle e grés, se le lastre non sono “rettificate” (tutte uguali), il pavimento, se posato a contatto, può risultare sollevato in alcuni punti e creare il rischio di inciampare; per evitare che ciò avvenga, si consiglia una posa con le fughe (un pò di spazio tra una piastrella e l’altra), che verranno successivamente riempite con stucchi.

Piastrelle, grés, mosaici, anche di formati diversi, sono perfetti anche per le pareti (attenzione: le piastrelle omologate “per rivestimento”, nate per le pareti, non sono abbastanza robuste per i pavimenti).

Oggi p molto di tendenza accoppiare formati molto grandi, a lastre, con formati piccoli tipo mosaico. Non solo per bagni e cucine, i nuovi rivestimenti arredano le pareti anche nei living e nelle camere da letto. Di grande effetto decorativo anche le resine posate a spatola: impermeabili e lavabili, possono coprire, oltre che le pareti, anche piani lavabo e piani vasca realizzati in materiali come la pietra.

Per le ristrutturazioni più “leggere”, si possono coprire con resine vecchie pareti in piastrelle, dopo aver steso prodotti coprenti che rendono la superficie liscia e nascondono le fughe.

