L’impianto idraulico – Ristrutturare casa

L'impianto idraulico

Va studiato attentamente perché corre all’interno delle pareti e dei pavimenti. Deve essere realizzato da tenici competenti, in grado di rilasciare la certificazione obbligatoria relativa ai lavori. La realizzazione dell’impianto idraulico procedere di pari passo con quella dell’impianto elettrico e consiste nella formazione dei punti idrici, vale a dire di tutti i passaggi di tubature all’interno dei muri.

Gli impianti idraulici comprendono anche le caldaie a gas per il riscaldamento autonomo, oggi proposte dai produttori con tecnologie “a condensazione” molto ecologiche ed efficienti, e scalda-acqua a gas o elettrici. Per motivi di sicurezza devono essere periodicamente revisionati. E’ obbligatorio inoltre che l’installatore rilasci al proprietario, a fine lavori, una certificazione e l’elenco dei materiali usati.

Quando si ristruttura un bagno, la parte più creativa consiste nel progettare il suo stile scegliendo i sanitari, la vasca, la doccia e le rubinetterie. Questi elementi sono ormai degli oggetti di design e caratterizzano un progetto in modo determinante. Nella loro scelta, vanno considerati alcuni importanti fattori. Sarà inutile, per esempio, installare una vasca idromassaggio di grande formato se l’acqua viene riscaldata da un boiler elettrico di medie dimensioni o volere a tutti i costi una doccia multigetto se c’è poca pressione dell’acqua corrente. In ogni caso, in mancanza di un architetto, è bene affidarsi all’esperienza dell’idraulico per chiedere consigli e opportunità.

Infine fa parte dell’impianto idraulico anche il sistema aria condizionata e climatizzatori, che possono essere installati a parete (sistema split) oppure con sistema canalizzato. Quest’ultimo prevede una macchina interna nascosta, per esempio in un soppalco o dietro un controsoffitto in cartongesso. Nella maggior parte dei casi, con entrambi i sistemi, sia a split sia canalizzato, è da prevedere una posizione adeguata per la macchina esterna (su un balcone o sul tetto) confrontandosi sia con i regolamenti edilizi comunali che i regolamenti di condominio.

Le fasi della lavorazione