Gli infissi – Ristrutturare casa

Dalle finestre tradizionali a quelle speciali per le mansarde. Dalle porte interne, scorrevoli o a battente, ai portoncini d’ingresso. Tenendo d’occhio la sicurezza, l’isolamento, il risparmio. Per scelte di qualià.

Anche quella degli infissi è una scelta fondamentale per la buona riuscita di un progetto di ristrutturazione. Le finestre sono gli elementi architettonici che mettono in contatto la nostra casa con il mondo esterno. Garantiscono l’isolamento termico e quindi incidono molto sui risparmi energetici. Possono essere di materiali e caratteristiche assai differenti: in legno, in ferro, in alluminio o in Pvc. Molto interessante è l’accoppiamento di materiali diversi, come alluminio o PVC all’esterno, più duraturi, e legni all’interno, più duraturi, e legni all’interno, per un’estetica più soddisfacente.

In una ristrutturazione le nuove finestre devono rispettare forma, materiale e colore delle altre finestre della facciata dove saranno inserite; lo stesso vale per la porta d’ingresso, che, se sostituita, dovrà esternamente essere identica a quelle degli altri appartamenti.

La sostituzione di serramenti di legno è la più semplice, perché viene mantenuto il vecchio telaio, se ancora in buono stato, che diventerà il nuovo falso-telaio sul quale sarà fissata la nuova finestra. Questa operazione, veloce e che non richiede opere murarie, presenta il piccolo svantaggio di ridurre le dimensioni effettive dell’infisso; è importante quindi controllare il regolamento edilizio del proprio Comune in materia di prescrizioni sui rapporti aero-illuminanti.

L’installatore, alla fine dei lavori, dovrà certificare i serramenti fornendo tutta la documentazione necessaria anche per ottenere eventuali sgravi fiscali (effienza energetica.acs.enea.it). In una ristrutturazione spesso si rinnovano anche le porte interne, che possono essere a battente, scorrevoli esterne o interne ai muri, a raso-muro (ossia senza cornice esterna) o a tutta altezza. L’importante, per non avere sorprese nei costi e nei tempi, è decidere quali porte si desiderano montare prima della costruzione dei muri, in modo da predisporre correttamente il vano per la loro messa in posa.

Le fasi della lavorazione