Ristrutturare casa

Come valutare l’entità di eventuali lavori per ristrutturare casa? E poi, è possibile stabilire un prezzo medio al mq per una ristrutturazione? I fattori da tenere in considerazione sono tanti. Innanzitutto bisogna valutare se la casa è solo da riordinare o interamente da ristrutturare. Ecco cosa sapere, come fare, cosa scegliere per ristrutturare casa con successo. Ristrutturare casa è un passo importante. Si può fare anche da soli se i muri restano dove sono, se si deve solamente cambiare il pavimento, rifare un bagno, rimodernare l’impianto elettrico o spostare una porta.

In questi casi non occorre richiedere permessi comunali e non è obbligatorio consultare un professionista (un architetto, un ingegnere o anche un geometra). E invece indispensabile rivolgersi a un tecnico, quando i lavori sono più impegnativi, per esempio se si demoliscono e ricostruiscono delle pareti.

Perché rivolgersi a un professionista

In ogni caso, avvalersi dell’aiuto di un valido professionista potrà essere utile per organizzare tutte le fasi dei lavori, dalle demolizioni alle finiture, dalla richiesta di preventivi al controllo dei costi e dei prezzi proposti dalle imprese edili. Nel caso di una ristrutturazione completa i passi da seguire sono semplici: prima di tutto bisogna valutare le proprie esigenze con l’architetto, che procederà con il rilievo degli spazi da ristrutturare e proporrà uno o più oggetti di massima.

Una volta deciso quale progetto s’intende realizzare, il professionista preparerà e firmerà i permessi da presentare al proprio Comune. I tempi di questa prima fase dipendono dall’entità dei lavori che s’intendono realizzare. Nel caso più semplice, ad esempio per un appartamento senza particolari vincoli architettonici, occorrono trenta giorni dalla presentazione della pratica per poter cominciare i lavori.

L’architetto procederà poi i progetti esecutivi, più dettagliati, in cui sono indicati anche i materiali, le finiture e i colori, e preparerà un elenco delle opere da realizzare e dei materiali da acquistare. La scelta dell’impresa si baserà su vari parametri: il prezzo, i tempi d’esecuzione, le referenze (è sempre utile contattare i precedenti clienti per informarsi riguardo al loro grado di soddisfazione). Una volta che si è deciso il progetto definitivo, si sono ottenuti i permessi ed è stata scelta un’impresa edile (con cui si firma un semplice contratto), i lavori possono cominciare.

Ristrutturare casa parzialmente

Spesso le opere di ristrutturazione attribuite ad appartamenti in vendita, soprattutto se eseguite dopo l’uscita del precedente inquilino o proprietario, si riducono a interventi superficiali, come imbiancatura, sostituazione di rivestimenti, prese e interruttori, che non interessano né gli impianti, elettrico e idrico-sanitario, né le strutture, solette e muri di separazione con altre unità immobiliari.

Nel caso si avesse quindi intenzione di eseguire comunque delle modifiche in un appartamento già ristrutturato con le modalità citate, è bene approfittare dell’occasione per effettuare anche alcune verifiche sulle parti meno visibili della casa, che possono a volte comportare spese considerevoli di ripristino.

Impianto idraulico

Per gli impianti idraulici per le ristrutturazioni successive al 1990. Questo documento, rilasciato dall’installatore abilitato e regolarmente iscritto alla Camera di Commercio, deve certificare che i lavori sono stati eseguiti a regola d’arte secondo quanto indicato dalla legge 46/90.

Se la ristrutturazione è stata parziale, con rivestimenti e sanitari nuovi ma conservando tubazioni molto vecchie, sopra i 30-40 anni, c’è il rischio che, se si eseguono demolizioni nei locali adiacenti, le vibrazioni dovute ai lavori provochino rotture o perdite nelle tubazioni.

Impianto elettrico

E’ necessario assicurarsi che l’impianto elettrico sia stato rifatto e messo a norma, sia chiedendo la certificazione, sia facendo verificare da un elettricista che i cavi siano idonei e che la potenza dell’impianto sia dimensionata sulla reale esigenza dell’appartamento.

Impianto di riscaldamento

Verificare che le valvole dei radiatori siano nuove o almeno del tipo che permette di intervenire su calorifero autonomamente, senza avere bisogno di regolare l’impianto di tutto lo stabile.

Impianto a gas

Chiedere la certificazion dell’impianto. Nel caso l’appartamento sia termoautonomo, con caldaia alimentata a gas, verificare che la posizione di fori di aerazione e tubi di esalazione siano effettivamente a norma. Spesso accade che, sebbene presenti, non siano perfettamente idonei, perché i fori sono troppo piccoli o troppo in alto, o i tubi troppo inclinati o con troppe curve.

Muratura

Nei muri di confine, accertarsi che le pareti che separano l’appartamento da altre unità immobiliari, abbiano uno spessore di almeno 20-25 cm, per avere un corretto isolamente acustico. Nel caso i muri siano troppo sottili, 10-12 cm, è opportuno applicare almeno uno strato di materiale fonoassorbente. Nei muri interni verificare che le tubazioni dei bagni che corrono a parete non siano troppo rumorose; eventualmente applicare anche in questo caso materiale isolante.

Rivestimenti

Se sono presenti controsoffitti e questi non sono stati posati per particolari esigenze di arredo, come ribassamenti per sistemare faretti, o per ricavare rispostigli, o semplicemente per definire ambienti diversi, può essere che la loro funzione sia stata quella di coprire difetti o danni al soffitto.

Ristrutturare casa in maniera completa, ecco cosa comporta

Se invece la casa è completamente da ristrutturare, i lavori variano in base alla tipologia costruttiva dell’immobile, a seconda cioè che si tratti di un edificio in muratura piena, come le case d’epoca, o con struttura in cemento armato e pareti in laterizio. Le differenze sostanziali riguardano i pavimento, a struttura lignea nel primo caso e in laterocemento in edifici moderni, la presenza di pilastri e travi in cemento armato, che è meglio non toccare, e il tipo degli intonaci interni.

Una ristrutturazione completa prevede interventi su pareti, pavimenti, impianti, serramenti. Ecco quali.

Impianto idraulico

Realizzazione di un nuovo impianto dalla colonna di adduzione centrale dell’acqua ai singoli elementi, con tubazioni in pvc o acciaio inox.

Impianto a gas

Creazione di un nuovo impianto con tubazioni a norma, sistemare a parete o, protette da una guaina, annegate nel pavimento secondo particolari criteri.

Impianto elettrico

Posa di nuove canaline per l’alloggiamento dei fili elettrici, con scatole di derivazione debitamente posizionate, salvavita e interruttori magnetotermici per gli elettrodomestici. E’ utile anche creare una linea privilegiata, protetta con interruttore automatico al quadro, per gli elettrodomestici e, nel caso di appartamenti di grandi dimensioni, creare due linee distinte per la zona giorno e la zona notte.

Muratura a solette

Rimozione dei sottofondi originali e ricostruzione di un nuovo sottofondo in cemento, con rete elettrosaldata ed eventualmente materiali isolanti termici e acustici.

La parte superiore delle solette a struttura lignea è in genere composta da travetti e assi su cui poggia il rivestimento, e spesso presenta una curvatura anche accentuata. Nel caso si decida di mantenere il rivestimento esistente può non essere necessario intervenire in quanto la curvatura può essere causata dalla normale modifica delle assi che tuttavia mantengono la loro elasticità.

Se invece si decide di sostituire il rivestimento, la parte superiore della struttura va completamnte rimossa per permettere la formazione di un nuovo sottofondo complanare.

Serramenti porte e finestre

In edifici di recente costruzione sugli infissi esterni, generalmente in buone condizioni, è sufficiente una semplice mano di impregnante, tipo flatting. Nelle case d’epoca prevede la sostituzione di porte e finestre in legno.

Tapparelle

Verifica dei meccanismi e delle cinghie di avvolgimento anche se gli avvolgibili si presentano apparentemente in buone condizioni.

Rivestimenti e intonaci

Rimozione di quelli rovinati e loro ripristino. Quando si modifica la distribuzione interna dei locali mediante lo spostamento di pareti, bisogna tenere conto che potrebbe essere necessario uniformare le finiture. Può accadere che i muri esistenti presentino i segni di interventi precedenti, come rappezzi e segni delle tracce per la modifica dell’impianto elettrico, ma che l’intonaco sia comunque in buone condizioni: se non si vuole rimuoverlo e reintonacare il tutto, né rasare a gesso, si può intervenire con tecniche di tinteggiatura non uniformi, come spugnatura, velatura e spatolatura.